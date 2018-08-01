It's a mad, mad Mourinho world, again

Mourinho: Me want new players! Me want new players!

Woodward: This isn't a press conference. You don't need the cry-baby routine.

Mourinho: Yeah, all right.

Woodward: You're the manager of Manchester United, at least until Christmas. So maybe brush your hair and have a shave.

Mourinho: I look like George Clooney hanging out in Las Vegas.

Woodward: You look like Doc Brown hanging out of a DeLorean. Besides, we know what you're doing. This is another of your third-season meltdowns. It's part of your early-exit strategy.

Mourinho: That is slander! I've never done such a thing in my life!

Woodward: You did it at Chelsea in 2007, then Real Madrid in 2013 and then Chelsea again in 2015.

Mourinho: Ha ha, yeah, I did, didn't I?

Woodward: Well, we are Manchester United. We won't fall for your Jedi mind tricks. We are only interested in your results.

Mourinho: You do not need to see my results.

Woodward: We do not need to see your results.

Mourinho: You can go about your business and sign me Ivan Perisic.

Woodward: We can go about our … Wait, what?

Mourinho: Sign me Ivan Perisic.

Woodward: Jose, we've been through this. You can't give us a list of five names you know we can't sign and then insult us when we fail to sign them.

Mourinho: That was never my intention.

Woodward: Oh really, let's read the list again shall we? Ivan Perisic, Harry Maguire, Anwar Ibrahim, Baby Groot and Tony Stark.

Mourinho: That's what I need right now.

Woodward: Really? Tony Stark?

Mourinho: He's very good in the air.

Woodward: Listen Jose, have you ever considered seeing someone about your current state?

Mourinho: Fine, I'll go to a barber and get a haircut.

Woodward: No, I mean your fragile mental state. Remember, our owners are American. We've just played in America, against Liverpool, with over 100,000 fans inside the stadium, and you said you wouldn't pay to watch the game.

Mourinho: I wouldn't. I get into every game for free.

Woodward: You also said Alexis Sanchez would not be very happy with the players around him. They were our academy kids, Jose.

Mourinho: You win nothing with kids.

Woodward: We won a double with kids. We're very good with kids.

Mourinho: So is Ronald McDonald. Should I sign him too?

Woodward: Don't be ridiculous. He isn't our official fast- food partner.

Mourinho: You see, that's your problem. You worry about official sponsors and commercial tie-ins. You do not invest in my football team.

Woodward: We have outspent Manchester City's record buy twice. We bought Romelu Lukaku for £75 million (S$134 m) and Paul Pogba for £90m.

Mourinho: You still won't give me what I want.

Woodward: Oh for heavens sake, Jose, you can't keep trying to sign Didier Drogba and Michael Essien.

Mourinho: Very funny. This idea that I always chase my old players is a myth.

Woodward: You want us to sign Willian!

Mourinho: That's different.

Woodward: Why?

Mourinho: You won't let me sign Eden Hazard.

Woodward: Eden Hazard won't join you. Willian won't join you. Why? Because they think you're a fruit loop. You've even criticised Anthony Martial for having a baby.

Mourinho: He should not have signed a baby in pre-season.

Woodward: Babies are not signed, Jose. They are conceived. These things cannot be planned.

Mourinho: No, I plan everything, every detail, so every match is perfect.

Woodward: We just lost 4-1 to Liverpool.

Mourinho: Except that one.

Woodward: The thing is... Hang on, I've got a call… Oh, it's you again… No, I can't talk. Bye…That was Juergen Klopp.

Mourinho: What did he want?

Woodward: Nothing. He just calls and giggles.

Mourinho: Oh, I thought he might want to sign some of my players.

Woodward: Why? The market value of our squad has dropped considerably after the negative press.

Mourinho: You see. The media hates Manchester United.

Woodward: The negative press came from you!

Mourinho: Oh. Look, I promise to keep quiet if you give me Perisic.

Woodward: And you'll win us the title?

Mourinho: Of course not. But I promise to blame everyone else except you and me when we fail.

Woodward: It's a deal.

Mourinho: Fantastic. It's great to work with such a knowledgeable football man.

Woodward. Absolutely. Hey, remind me again. Who does Anwar Ibrahim play for?