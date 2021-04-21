It’s not sport when success is guaranteed: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said a European Super League in which 15 clubs cannot be relegated was not sport and has called on those behind the project to explain themselves.

City, along with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, are the six English Premier League clubs signed up for the new 20-club league announced last Sunday.

Fifteen clubs would be permanent, and would not have to qualify on merit every season, unlike the Champions League.

Without criticising his own club, Guardiola made it clear that teams should not be protected from failure on the pitch.

"Sport is not a sport when the relation between the effort and the success, the effort and the reward, doesn't exist," said the Spaniard yesterday, ahead of a trip to Villa Park for their league game against Aston Villa tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"So it's not a sport. It's not sport when the success is already guaranteed. It's not sport when it doesn't matter if you lose."