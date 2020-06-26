It’s our time now, says Mohamed Salah as EPL title beckons

Mohamed Salah is preparing for Liverpool's title party after scoring in a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace yesterday morning (Singapore time) after the Reds moved to the brink of winning the English top flight for the first time in 30 years.

Liverpool will be crowned champions this morning if Manchester City do not win at Chelsea, or with a point when they travel to City on July 2.

"Two points to go to win the league, it's great," said Salah.

"I feel great. Since I came here, I said I want to win the Premier League. The city did not win it for a long time.

"Last year, we had a chance but Man City also played really well and deserved it. It's our time to win the league."

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the floodgates with a brilliant free-kick as Liverpool looked far slicker than in the 0-0 draw at Everton last Sunday in their first match for three months.

EERIE ATMOSPHERE

Salah doubled the hosts' advantage just before half-time and goals from Fabinho and Sadio Mane after the break rounded off a fine team performance, despite the eerie atmosphere of an empty Anfield.

"For the first game back at Anfield, it couldn't have gone any better," said Alexander-Arnold.

Manager Juergen Klopp lamented the fact that no fans were in the stands to witness one of his side's best displays of the season.

"Imagine how this stadium would have been full today and all the people would have experienced that live," said Klopp.

"I don't think the game would have been any better...