It’s Pavon and Higuain’s time: Maradona

Cristian Pavon (left) and Gonzalo Higuain did not start for Argentina in the game against Iceland.

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has urged national coach Jorge Sampaoli to shuffle his attacking pack for tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) World Cup Group D clash against Croatia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

The Albiceleste started with a front four of Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria and Maximiliano Meza last weekend, but laboured to a surprise 1-1 draw with World Cup debutants Iceland.

GROUP D ARGENTINA CROATIA

Despite Aguero finding the net against Iceland, former Argentina coach Maradona believes Sampaoli will regret starting the Manchester City striker against Croatia, and insisted that Gonzalo Higuain is the man for the job.

He said: "Argentina now have to find their footing. I hope that Sampaoli makes changes.

"I like (Cristian) Pavon, but I think that changes are needed in the midfield, too.

"Aguero? I feel bad to say this but I don't think he has 90 minutes in his legs.

"I think Argentina will regret starting him in the next game.

"He can be a very good substitute but it is what it is.

"Higuain? It's Pavon and Higuain's time, I feel.

"Argentina need a big strong central forward who can win the ball and hold up play."

Hernan Crespo fits the description of the forward Maradona wants playing in front of Messi, but the former Albiceleste attacker believes Argentina's problem is that they are not providing the right conditions for Messi to thrive.

He said: "Messi isn't Maradona, he can't win the World Cup by himself.

"This is something Argentinians and the rest of his teammates must understand.

"He is phenomenal if you put him in the right conditions, like he has at Barcelona. Any other way and he tires...

"Cristiano (Ronaldo) plays by himself. He runs, is physically strong, can shoot and score.

"Messi, to be Messi, needs a team. If you put Messi in Portugal's team, he'd be so dangerous on the counter attack.

OBSTACLE

"The problem with Argentina is that their rivals shut up shop, there's no space. That's an obstacle they need to overcome."

Ronaldo has already scored four times in Russia while his great rival Messi has yet to get off the mark, even missing a penalty against Iceland.

His 11 unsuccessful shots in that match was the most in a World Cup game was the most by a single player since Italy's Luigi Riva in 1970.

But Argentina's players have been quick to close ranks around the Barcelona superstar.

"We are all with him, he knows that he can count on the support of all of us more than ever," AFP quoted Argentina striker Paulo Dybala as saying.

"We are here to help him every moment, and of course we will be at his side."

Defender Cristian Ansaldi, meanwhile, insisted Argentina's captain was in good spirits despite the Iceland setback.

"We all know what Messi represents to our team and to our country," he said.

"Not only is he the best player in the world on the pitch, he is also best player off the field.

"He's in good shape and that's good for us."

Despite the solitary point against Iceland, Argentina can take solace from a performance which saw them muster 26 shots and have 72 per cent of possession.

Sampaoli is reportedly considering several changes for the game, including drafting in 22-year-old attacker Pavon for di Maria in a bid to add more creativity up front.

Similarly in midfield, Paris Saint-Germain's Giovani Lo Celso could start as Argentina seek more attacking options, possibly at the expense of Lucas Biglia.

Their jobs would be to supply Messi and Aguero with the kind of service on which they would thrive in a potential 3-3-3-1 formation.