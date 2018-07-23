Football

J-League debuts for Iniesta, Torres

Jul 23, 2018 06:00 am

Spanish legend Andres Iniesta's Japanese debut ended on a flat note yesterday as Vissel Kobe crashed to a 3-0 home defeat by J-League strugglers Shonan Bellmare.

The former Barcelona playmaker came off the bench after 58 minutes with Kobe down 2-0 and, despite one or two trademark flicks, failed to inspire a comeback in front of a crowd of 26,000.

Iniesta's compatriot Fernando Torres also tasted defeat in his J-League debut for Sagan Tosu, who lost 1-0 at home to Vegalta Sendai. - AFP

