J-League debuts for Iniesta, Torres
Spanish legend Andres Iniesta's Japanese debut ended on a flat note yesterday as Vissel Kobe crashed to a 3-0 home defeat by J-League strugglers Shonan Bellmare.
The former Barcelona playmaker came off the bench after 58 minutes with Kobe down 2-0 and, despite one or two trademark flicks, failed to inspire a comeback in front of a crowd of 26,000.
Iniesta's compatriot Fernando Torres also tasted defeat in his J-League debut for Sagan Tosu, who lost 1-0 at home to Vegalta Sendai. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now