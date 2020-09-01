Jack Grealish gets first England call-up, as Marcus Rashford pulls out
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was called up to the England squad yesterday for the first time, after the withdrawals of Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks.
Grealish, 24, was not in the initial squad despite helping Villa stay in the English Premier League with eight goals and six assists last season.
Rashford withdrew as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.
Earlier, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady and Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles were also added to the squad.
Gareth Southgate's men meet Iceland in their Nations League opener in Reykjavik on Saturday, before facing Denmark in Copenhagen three days later. - REUTERS
