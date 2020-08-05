Jadon Sancho can fill Manchester United's right wing gap: Phil Neville

Former Manchester United and England defender Phil Neville believes that the right-wing position is his former club's biggest problem area, adding that Jadon Sancho fits the profile needed to solve that problem.

Academy product Mason Greenwood has regularly featured on the right of United's attacking trident, particularly in the second half of the term, with the 18-year-old enjoying a breakout season with 17 goals and two assists.

Neville's comments come as widespread reports have suggested Sancho has agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with United.

The Independent has gone as far as to say that the Borussia Dortmund wide man is confident that he will be a Red Devil by the end of the week.

The German side have set a deadline of Monday, the start of their pre-season training, for any transfer to be completed.

They are reported to want an British record fee of 120 million euros (S$194.4m) for the 20-year-old Englishman, who racked up 20 goals and 18 assists for his club last season.

Neville believes that Sancho, who can play anywhere along the front three, is the right winger United need to follow in the footsteps of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

NO NEED FOR A N0. 10

The former Lionesses manager, who won six English Premier League titles and the Champions League at United, told The Webby & O'Neill Podcast : "People are talking about (Jack) Grealish, but now with (Bruno) Fernandes in there, do we need another No. 10?

"I think the right-hand side is the biggest area where we need to improve. An out-and-out winger.

"You think about the great Man United sides, Beckham, (Andrei) Kanchelskis… Ronaldo played out there.

"I think the right-hand side is the one big hole in the squad. United haven't really had anyone since Antonio Valencia, really.

"Sancho can play out there and play really well. You'd say that's someone who will fit the profile.

"You think (Marcus) Rashford and (Mason) Greenwood, both British players, you think of Fernandes, he's young and hungry - Sancho fits that."

Rangers legend Ally McCoist, agreed, saying that Sancho will "light up Old Trafford".

He told talkSPORT: "Just think about the front players they'll have next year, with Greenwood, Rashford and (Anthony) Martial... I think it's an awful lot of money, but I have no doubts he'll light up Old Trafford."