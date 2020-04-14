Jadon Sancho fuels talk that he will join Manchester United

A sip of water from wantaway forward Jadon Sancho was all it took to set the Internet on fire.

The Borussia Dortmund star fuelled rumours of a move to Manchester United during an Instagram live chat session with fans on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who has scored 17 goals and contributed 18 assists this season, held an online talent show on his social media platform, where he was quizzed by fans about his future.

One viewer told Sancho to "sip water if you're joining United" and the England international was then seen turning away for a brief moment before duly swigging from his water bottle. Since then, social media was rife with fans viewing his action as a clear hint.

However, Paul Merson has doubts on whether United will be able to strike a deal, due to the coronavirus crisis, with Dortmund asking for a fee of over £100 million (S$176m) this summer.

"Really big-money moves may be off the table for quite some time," the former Arsenal star told the Daily star.

"How would it look for clubs struggling to pay their staff and then transfer deadline day arrives and £900m has been splashed... There would be an uproar."

There is still hope for United fans, as Danny Higginbotham believes the Red Devils' "allure" will seal the deal.

"I don't think for one minute that if United wanted to sign Sancho that they couldn't get him. I still think there is an allure about the Red Devils," the former United defender told ESPN.

"Also, there is a ready-made position for him and the way United play suits his style."