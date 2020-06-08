Jadon Sancho needs to be cleverer: Emre Can

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can called on teammate Jadon Sancho to be "cleverer" and "more grown up", following a controversy over a haircut.

Sancho, 20, and teammate Manuel Akanji, 24, were both fined by the German league after photos emerged of them having their hair styled in their respective homes, with neither the players nor the hairdresser wearing protective equipment.

Can, who scored as Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time), said: "I don't think he does it... to cause a scandal. Maybe he just trusts people too much sometimes."