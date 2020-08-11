Jadon Sancho to stay with Dortmund, says sports director Michael Zorc

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland yesterday,with the German club saying the talented player would stay after a contract extension to 2023.

"We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc told reporters in Switzerland.

"Last summer, we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then."

Sancho, 20, has been the target of several top clubs with ongoing talk of a possible transfer to Manchester United.

Media reports said United may have balked at Dortmund's valuation of around 120 million euros (S$194m).