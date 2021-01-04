James Maddison: Leicester City have learnt to play like a big team

James Maddison scores the opener for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison said his side have learnt how to play like a big team after their 2-1 victory away at Newcastle United this morning (Singapore time) moved them up to third in the English Premier League.

Maddison blasted Leicester in front in the 55th minute, before Youri Tielemans produced a great finish to double the lead after 72 minutes.

Magpies substitute Andy Carroll's 82nd-minute strike for the hosts set up a tense finale but Leicester were worthy winners.

Only English football's giants Liverpool and Manchester United sit above the Foxes, who have won seven of their first nine EPL away games.

None of the past 18 teams who achieved that feat have finished outside the top four.

Maddison told Sky Sports: "Newcastle made it difficult for the last 10 minutes but we got there in the end...

"It was just a case of being patient. It was this time last year that we started to peel off.

"It's important we learn from last year and come to places like this and play like a big team."

Tielemans, meanwhile, called it an "important win" but added that the Foxes wouldn't get carried away.