James Maddison spurs Leicester City’s comeback win in FA Cup 4th Round

Leicester City's James Maddison set up one goal and got on the scoresheet in a second-half comeback as they beat second-tier Brentford 3-1 away in the FA Cup fourth round this morning (Singapore time).

The Foxes will host fellow English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the next round.

Championship outfit Brentford took the lead in the sixth minute from a set-piece when the ball took two deflections before Danish centre-back Mads Bech Sorensen stabbed home from close range.

Leicester started the second half on the front foot and equalised in the 46th minute after winning the ball upfield before Maddison found Cengiz Under who curled his effort past goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

Five minutes later, the Foxes took the lead with a penalty by Youri Tielemans after he was fouled. Leicester wrapped up the win in the 71st minute on the counter-attack when Daniels spilled a Harvey Barnes shot and Maddison was on hand to score his fourth goal in as many games in all competitions.