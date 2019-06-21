Football

James Rodriguez: Goals are a given with Duvan Zapata, Radamel Falcao

James Rodriguez. PHOTO: AFP
Jun 21, 2019 06:00 am

Playmaker James Rodriguez said scoring is not a problem for Colombia, with strikers Radamel Falcao and Duvan Zapata in their ranks.

He made the comments after Zapata, the second-most prolific player in Serie A last season, scored for the second match running to send Colombia into the Copa America quarter-finals with a late header to see off Qatar 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

On Zapata's winner four minutes from time, Rodriguez said: "We are on the right path.

"When you have Falcao and Duvan in your side, scoring is a given."

The match-winner, meanwhile, praised his side's patience in Sao Paulo.

Said Zapata: "It was difficult, but we showed patience and mustered the winning goal...

Fifa to take over African football

"They said I couldn't play together with Falcao, but we showed that we could play with two strikers."

Colombia's all-time top scorer Falcao came on in the second half to play alongside Zapata as they chased the winner.

The result means Colombia top Group B with maximum points after two matches.

