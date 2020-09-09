James Rodriguez reunites with former boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton

James Rodriguez has reunited with manager Carlo Ancelotti, after the 29-year-old moved to Everton from Real Madrid for around £20 million (S$35.8m).

The Colombian playmaker, who won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup with six goals, had previously worked with Ancelotti at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Toffees' other major signing - Brazilian midfielder Allan - had also played for Ancelotti at Napoli before his £22.5m move to Goodison Park.

"I'm really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well. I'm looking forward to achieving great things here - and winning things," Rodriguez told the club's website.

"James... is a fantastic player with a lot of quality and a lot of ability to make assists for the strikers," Ancelotti added.

Ex-England striker Darren Bent is not convinced, however, saying on talkSPORT: "I am really unsure about James Rodriguez...

"No disrespect to Everton, they are going to play some of the top teams and they are not going to have as much possession, so he will have to do a lot of defensive work. Can he do that?"