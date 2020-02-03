Jamie Redknapp: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks like a beaten man
Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his Manchester United side limped to a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford yesterday morning (Singapore time).
United have won just four of their last 10 matches in all competitions, a run which includes four defeats last month.
Despite handing goalscoring midfielder Bruno Fernandes his debut after his £47 million (S$84.7m) move from Sporting Lisbon and dominating possession (64 per cent), the Red Devils failed to score for the third successive league game.
Former England man Redknapp said on Sky Sports: "I looked at (Anthony) Martial and I thought, 'Do you understand what's at stake here?'
"You've got to do more, this is a big opportunity.
"I look at Ole and I feel sorry for him, he looks a beaten man.
"I don't see any spark.
"I just look at them and think that they need more.
"A few of them need a kick up the backside, it looks too easy.
"Eleven wins out of 33 since he took over, they are terrible numbers to have as a manager."
Solskjaer, meanwhile, said his side will be back among the goals after their two-week winter break. Due to the EPL's inaugural winter break, United's next match is away to Chelsea on Feb 18.
Said Solskjaer: "It was a game as you expected, really.
"We dominated the game, had loads of possession, they gave us problems on counter-attacks and set-plays.
"We've played so many games in the past few months, the players are down to the bare bones, energy levels are down and they need a break...
"We do lack that little spark in the last third… give us this break and we'll start scoring goals."
Key to that happening is Fernandes.
Ex-United stalwart Gary Neville said on Sky Sports: "It's early days, but I like what he did.
"When he was moved into more of a holding midfield role alongside Fred in the second half, I actually thought he did quite well...
"In the first half, he was in a No. 10 role and he reminded me a bit of what Juan Sebastian Veron used to do when he first came to Manchester United."
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now