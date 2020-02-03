Jamie Redknapp: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks like a beaten man

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his Manchester United side limped to a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford yesterday morning (Singapore time).

United have won just four of their last 10 matches in all competitions, a run which includes four defeats last month.

Despite handing goalscoring midfielder Bruno Fernandes his debut after his £47 million (S$84.7m) move from Sporting Lisbon and dominating possession (64 per cent), the Red Devils failed to score for the third successive league game.

Former England man Redknapp said on Sky Sports: "I looked at (Anthony) Martial and I thought, 'Do you understand what's at stake here?'

"You've got to do more, this is a big opportunity.

"I look at Ole and I feel sorry for him, he looks a beaten man.

"I don't see any spark.

"I just look at them and think that they need more.

"A few of them need a kick up the backside, it looks too easy.

"Eleven wins out of 33 since he took over, they are terrible numbers to have as a manager."

Solskjaer, meanwhile, said his side will be back among the goals after their two-week winter break. Due to the EPL's inaugural winter break, United's next match is away to Chelsea on Feb 18.

Said Solskjaer: "It was a game as you expected, really.

"We dominated the game, had loads of possession, they gave us problems on counter-attacks and set-plays.

"We've played so many games in the past few months, the players are down to the bare bones, energy levels are down and they need a break...

"We do lack that little spark in the last third… give us this break and we'll start scoring goals."

Key to that happening is Fernandes.

Ex-United stalwart Gary Neville said on Sky Sports: "It's early days, but I like what he did.

"When he was moved into more of a holding midfield role alongside Fred in the second half, I actually thought he did quite well...

"In the first half, he was in a No. 10 role and he reminded me a bit of what Juan Sebastian Veron used to do when he first came to Manchester United."