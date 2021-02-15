Jamie Redknapp: Tottenham Hotspur a shadow of team that topped table

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp said that Jose Mourinho's attempts at trying to appease fans by tweaking his tactics is backfiring.

Spurs have lost all but one of their last six matches in all competitions, including a comprehensive 3-0 defeat by Manchester City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: "They were top on Dec 15 and now they're 14 points behind Man City (before the loss).

"When I look at the team that was top, a lot of people were talking about them being able to win the league, they're loving the way they're playing, a Jose masterclass, defensively sound and breathtaking on the break.

"But when I see this Spurs side right now, it's a shadow of that team... It almost feels like Jose is trying to make other people happy with the way he's playing."

The English Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer, meanwhile, pointed to the chopping and changing in Spurs' side, particularly in defence. He said on the BBC: "Because of the constant changes, I think that's why you're seeing so many mistakes in the Tottenham team."

Said Spurs boss Mourinho: "We coaches sometimes we can make wrong decisions, we all do... We miss Gio(vani Lo Celso) for a long, long time. We miss (Sergio) Reguilon for a few weeks.

"If we can have them back, if we can have Dele (Alli) and Gareth (Bale) fit and ready... it's a big improvement in our squad."