Jamie Vardy not ruling out return to England fold

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy refused to rule out a return to the England side for Euro 2020 with key forwards Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford nursing injuries, but the 33-year-old said he had not discussed it with Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate.

Vardy, who retired from England duty following the 2018 World Cup, is the English Premier League's top scorer with 19 goals, following his brace in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

With Tottenham Hotspur's Kane recovering from a hamstring operation he had in January and Manchester United's Rashford out with a back issue, Vardy has emerged as an option for the Euros, which kick off in June.

"Who knows? Gareth and I both agreed the door would still be open for whatever reason and then we would sit down and have a talk about it (if needed)," Vardy, who has seven goals in 26 appearances for England, told Sky Sports.

"We've not had the chat or anything yet and nothing has been spoken about."