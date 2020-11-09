Jamie Vardy penalty gives Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves

Jamie Vardy netted a penalty for his eighth goal in this season's English Premier League as Leicester City earned a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.

Vardy converted the spot-kick in the first half at the King Power Stadium and, although the 33-year-old had a second penalty saved by Rui Patricio, the hosts held on for their third successive EPL victory.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who have won six in a row in all competitions, went top of the table and will stay there if Liverpool failed to defeat Manchester City at the Etihad this morning (Singapore time).

Recalled after being rested for last Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Braga, Vardy needed just 15 minutes to get on the scoresheet.

Dennis Praet's cross hit Max Kilman on the hand in the Wolves area and referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Vardy calmly sent Patricio the wrong way for his fourth goal in his last four appearances.

He drove the second penalty in the 39th minute down the middle, but Patricio saved and the rebound hit the striker before bouncing just wide.