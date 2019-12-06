Jamie Vardy on target as Leicester City win seventh straight game

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy struck for the seventh English Premier League game in a row to help his rampant side to a 2-0 home win over basement club Watford yesterday morning (Singapore time), a seventh consecutive league victory that leaves them second in the table.

Vardy, the league's top scorer, smashed home from the penalty spot in the 55th minute to net his 14th goal of the season, while midfielder James Maddison sealed the points with a strike deep in stoppage time.

Brendan Rodgers' side are second in the standings on 35 points after 15 games, eight behind league leaders Liverpool and three ahead of champions Manchester City in third.

The Foxes are in better form at the moment than at any point during their fairytale 2015/16 EPL title-winning campaign and this victory equalled their top-flight record for consecutive wins, set in March 1963.

Rodgers said: "It was a real team effort and to get seven wins on the spin in the Premier League is a great achievement. The team is developing and proving they have a winning mentality and mindset."

Bottom side Watford were playing their first game under caretaker coach Hayden Mullins after Quique Sanchez Flores was sacked following their 2-1 defeat by Southampton. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS:

Chelsea 2 Aston Villa 1, Southampton 2 Norwich 1, Wolves 2 West Ham 0