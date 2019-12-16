Jan Vertonghen's late header vanquishes Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura's brilliant solo strike and defender Jan Vertonghen's late header sealed a 2-1 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers in an entertaining English Premier League game at Molineux yesterday.

It was Tottenham's fourth league victory in five games under Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese took over last month and the result also snapped Wolves' impressive 11-game unbeaten run in the league, reported Reuters.

English Premier League WOLVES TOTTENHAM 2 1 2 (Adama Traore 67) (Lucas Moura 8, Jan Vertonghen 90+1)

Tottenham got off to the perfect start in the eighth minute when the lively Moura drifted past several Wolves defenders and smashed in a fierce right-footed shot that gave goalkeeper Rui Patricio no chance at the near post.

Vertonghen, who endured a torrid afternoon due to wave after wave of Wolves attacks, popped up with the winning goal in the first minute of added time with a fine header from a corner to seal all three points for the visitors.

He said: "It was very difficult playing against one of the quickest guys in the league (in Adama Traore).

"When he (Jose Mourinho) came in, he was very clear that he wanted to be in the top four.

"We were 11 points off when he came in, now we are three away."

Spurs are just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Wolves had earlier responded in emphatic fashion in the 67th minute, when Traore fired in from distance for his fourth goal of the campaign, after the hosts had relentlessly pushed for an equaliser on a rainy afternoon.

Said Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo: "I'm pleased with the performance.

"We played very good. We weren't perfect, almost. We should have defended better.

"We played well and created chances...

"The final moments require a lot of focus. A corner, we must stay in the game until the end.

"We were more obsessed about scoring than defending."