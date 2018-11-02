Jang banned from S. Korea national team after falsifying records

South Korea defender Jang Hyun Soo has received a life ban from playing for the national team and hit with a 30 million won (S$36,000) fine after he was found to have falsified records relating to his military service exemption.

All able-bodied South Korean men must complete almost two years' military service as part of efforts to maintain a deterrent against the North, but athletes can earn exemptions by winning a medal at the Olympics or gold at the Asian Games.

As part of the exemption conditions, athletes must undergo four weeks of basic military training and undertake more than 500 hours of community service over a three-year period.

Jang, who has 58 caps and was part of the team that won gold at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, had admitted to submitting false records detailing how many hours of community service he has performed.

The Korea Football Association met yesterday to decide how to punish the 27-year-old, who played in all three of Korea's games at the World Cup in Russia.

"Jang has been permanently disqualified from playing for the national team and has been fined 30 million won," a KFA spokesman said.

In addition to the KFA sanction, the Sports Ministry has given Jang an additional five days of compulsory service.

Suh Chang Hee, chairman of the KFA's disciplinary committee, said in a statement on their website that they decided it was not appropriate for Jang to continue to represent the country.