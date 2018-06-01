Japan coach opts for familiar faces

Japan coach Akira Nishino named an experienced final 23-man squad for the World Cup yesterday.

Coming off the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss to Ghana on Wednesday, Nishino's sole game in charge since taking over in April, the former international midfielder decided to stick with established names.

The squad include three players with over 100 caps - Yuto Nagatomo, Shinji Okazaki and captain Matoko Hasebe - and only two outfield players with fewer than 10 international appearances.