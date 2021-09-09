Japan to give up hosting Club World Cup

Japan will not host the Fifa Club World Cup later this year because of virus restrictions that could cap spectator numbers, a report said yesterday.

The annual football tournament, which features champions from the six global confederations along with the host nation's top team, was due to be held there in December.

But the Japan Football Association (JFA) has decided to give up its right to host the cup, Kyodo news agency said.

"The risk of increasing infections and difficulty in turning a profit due to a likely cap on spectators swayed the decision," Kyodo said, citing anonymous sources.

The JFA is in discussions with Fifa, which may push back the Club World Cup to early next year, the report said.

"Details of the next Fifa Club World Cup will be confirmed in due course," a Fifa spokesman told AFP.

Japan had held the Club World Cup in 2016 and the JFA had planned to host the 2021 edition as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, Kyodo said.

The tournament usually takes place in December, but last year's edition in Qatar was postponed to February because of the pandemic, with Bayern Munich the winners.

Japan has battled a record fifth wave of virus cases driven by the more infectious Delta variant this summer, even as the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics went ahead under strict restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Asian Youth Games, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), have been postponed to December 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, local authorities said yesterday.

The Games were due to be held in Shantou city in China's southern Guangdong province in November.