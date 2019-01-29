Japan humble Asian Cup favourites Iran 3-0 in semis

Asian Cup favourites Iran were sent crashing out of the tournament after suffering a 3-0 defeat by record four-time winners Japan at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium yesterday.

Asia's top-ranked team Iran, who sit 29th in the Fifa rankings, had not conceded a goal at the tournament before yesterday.

SEMI-FINAL IRAN JAPAN 0 3

But they were handed a rude awakening in Abu Dhabi by a Japan side who had won all their previous games at the tournament by a single goal.

Werder Bremen forward Yuya Osako scored in the 56th and 67th minutes to put Japan in the driver's seat before Hannover 96's Genki Haraguchi sealed the tie in injury-time.

The Samurai Blue will play the winner of tonight's other semi-final between hosts United Arab Emirates and Qatar on Friday.