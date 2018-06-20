Japan sink 10-man Colombia in a historic first victory for Asia

Yuya Osako exacted sweet revenge for Japan yesterday as the Samurai Blue beat Colombia 2-1, becoming the first Asian side ever to beat a South American team at the World Cup.

Osako's 73rd-minute winner meant the Japanese avenged their 4-1 mauling in the group stages of Brazil 2014, as Colombia played with a man down for 86 minutes in Saransk.

After leaving Brazil without a win four years ago, Japan made a dream start to their Russian campaign even though head coach Akira Nishino was appointed only in April.

GROUP H COLOMBIA JAPAN 1 2 (Juan Quintero 39) (Shinji Kagawa 6-pen, Yuya Osako 73)

In an explosive start to the Group H clash, Colombia defender Carlos Sanchez earned the first red card of Russia 2018 with a handball after just four minutes.

When Osako fired in a shot from Japan's first attack, Sanchez blocked the effort with a raised arm.

Referee Damir Skomina showed him a straight red card after pointing to the spot without referring to the video assistant referee (VAR).

The Colombians bitterly protested but Shinji Kagawa drilled home the spot-kick to put Japan ahead in the sixth minute.

It was the second-fastest red card in World Cup Finals history, bettered only by the 52 seconds it took Uruguay's Jose Batista to be sent off against Scotland at Mexico 1986.

After the dismissal, Colombia poured forward and captain Radamel Falcao twice went close. The pressure paid off as Quintero's low free-kick flew under Japan's wall and inside the post just before half-time.

The goal was confirmed by goal-line technology.

Japan pressed after the break, forcing Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina into a string of saves.

Their pressure paid off when Osako, who was a constant menace to the Colombia defence, leapt highest from a corner and guided his header in off the post with 17 minutes left.

Afterwards, Nishino told reporters: "From the start, I thought we could be very aggressive and of course we had the advantage of more players.

"But I said at half-time it is not just the number of players. Keep moving, get the positioning advantage to deprive the Colombians of their stamina.