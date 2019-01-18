Japan top group after comeback victory

Japan reached the Asian Cup's Round of 16 as Group F winners after a 2-1 comeback victory over Uzbekistan last night.

Both sides had secured qualification to the knockout stage before the match with two wins each, but the Japanese, who have an inferior goal difference, needed to beat the Uzbeks if they are to take over top spot in the group.

For a while, it looked as though that would not happen.

The Samurai Blue found themselves a goal down when Eldor Shomurodov fired Uzbekistan into the lead in the 40th minute.

But Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto sparked the comeback with a header off Sei Muroya's right-flank cross two minutes before half-time.

Thirteen minutes after the break, midfielder Tsukasa Shiotani lashed home a loose ball from 35 metres for Japan's winner. They will next meet the second-placed team in Group E - Saudi Arabia or Qatar - who played this morning.

Uzbekistan's opponents in the Round of 16 will be defending champions Australia, who finished second in Group B.

OTHER GROUP F RESULT: Oman 3 Turkmenistan 1