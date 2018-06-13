Japan win first match in 2018

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

JAPAN 4

(Takashi Inui 51, 63, Federico Santander 77-og, Shinji Kagawa 90+1)

PARAGUAY 2

(Oscar Romero 32, Richard Ortiz 90)

Japan won their first match since the turn of the year yesterday after coming from behind to beat Paraguay 4-2 in Austria.

The friendly was the Samurai Blue's last warm up before heading to Russia for the World Cup.

The win is Akira Nishino's first since taking charge of his country in the wake of Vahid Halilhodzic's sacking in April.

But things didn't look good for his side when midfielder Oscar Romero opened the scoring after 32 minutes.

But Japan rallied with a brace by Real Betis winger Takashi Inui and a Federico Santander own-goal. Richard Ortiz pulled one back for the South Americans on 90 minutes but Borussia Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa added a late fourth for Japan.