Japan’s ruthlessness in 14-0 win pleases coach Moriyasu

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu praised his side's ruthlessness after they recorded their biggest win in World Cup qualifying with Tuesday's 14-0 thrashing of Mongolia.

The win fell one goal short of matching their all-time record, a 15-0 victory over the Philippines in Olympic qualifying in 1967, but Moriyasu was delighted with the way his side had taken Mongolia apart in the Group F match behind closed doors at Chiba's Fukuda Denshi Arena.

He said: "The players were focused on what they could accomplish rather than thinking about their opponent. In the middle of the game, we changed our system, and I'm glad the players who came on for the first time did so well."

Werder Bremen striker Yuya Osako scored his first international hat-trick while Junya Ito, Kyogo Furuhashi and Sho Inagaki all claimed braces in a brutally one-sided affair.