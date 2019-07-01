Japan's World Cup coach Akira Nishino linked to Thailand post

Akira Nishino, who helmed Japan at last year's World Cup, has been strongly linked to the vacant coaching post at the Thailand national team, reported the Thai and Japanese media.

The 64-year-old Japanese was in Thailand over the weekend, during which he attended two Thai League 1 matches.

Football Association of Thailand president Somyot Poompanmoung said earlier that they will be unveiling the new national coach this week.

"It is likely to be an Asian," he told the Bangkok Post.

"Everything can change, even if we are close to reaching an agreement."

Nishino quit the Samurai Blue after leading them to the Round of 16 of last year's World Cup.

Thailand's interim coach Sirisak Yodyardthai quit after the War Elephants finished last in the four-team King's Cup last month. He was handed the reins only in January.