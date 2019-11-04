JDT skipper Hariss Harun hungry for more after winning Malaysia Cup

Skipper Hariss Harun (with the trophy) celebrating Johor Darul Ta'zim's second Malaysia Cup triumph in three years with his teammates and the Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (in black).

Having completed a full set of Malaysian football silverware on Saturday, Singapore and Johor Darul Ta'zim skipper Hariss Harun has no intention of resting on his laurels.

Last evening - barely 24 hours after leading JDT to a 3-0 win over Kedah to lift his first Malaysia Cup - the 28-year-old told The New Paper that he is already eyeing the next trophy.

For Hariss, there is no taking the foot off the pedal, after clinching his ninth title in six years with the Southern Tigers.

He had also won the Malaysian Super League six times, besides the Malaysian FA Cup and AFC Cup.

Watched by 82,420 fans at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, JDT were in a class of their own as they trounced Kedah with goals by Leandro Velazquez (27th minute), Safawi Rasid (35th) and Syafiq Ahmad (57th) to seal the double this season.

Hariss, whose contract with JDT has two more seasons to run, said: "First of all, credit to the team because on the night, we were so strong mentally and physically, and rose to the challenge.

"It's been a long season for us with a lot of travelling because of our matches in the Asian Champions League.

"It's important to take a good break to reset the mind and body. It's easy for most players to take their foot off the pedal but, at this club, the mentality is really strong and I am sure everyone will be eager to come back in pre-season and work harder to win more titles next season.

"Everyone pushes one another to keep going for more at this club. For me, the hunger is always high. I want to win whatever is ahead of me."

JDT's second Malaysia Cup triumph in three years sparked massive celebrations across the Causeway, with the Johor government declaring yesterday a public holiday in the state.

But, before Hariss takes a break to recuperate from a long season, his attention will first shift to preparations for the Lions' World Cup qualifier against Yemen on Nov 19.

"I am looking forward to meeting up with the rest of the national team. We have an important game coming up and now I have to focus on that. After that, I will get a good break with the family. Maybe, I will plan a holiday soon."