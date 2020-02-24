Football

JDT unveil $67m stadium amid great fanfare

JDT unveil $67m stadium amid great fanfare
JDT's Sultan Ibrahim Stadium has a seating capacity of over 35,000. PHOTO: JDT
Feb 24, 2020 06:00 am

Malaysian football giants Johor Darul Ta'zim unveiled their state-of-the-art Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in a glitzy ceremony on Saturday.

Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar officially launched the RM200 million (S$66.7m) arena, which has a seating capacity of over 35,000.

Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who owns JDT, hopes their new home in the Iskandar Puteri district will spur the Malaysian Super League and Malaysia Cup winners.

He said: "The last seven years have been great both on and off the field for JDT ... and the opening of the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium marks another milestone for the Southern Tigers squad."

The ceremony was enlivened by artistes such as British pop star Leona Lewis, followed by dazzling fireworks.

Plans for a training centre for all JDT teams - from the seniors to Under-12 team - are in the pipeline. Shopping outlets, merchandise stores and restaurants are also set to open soon.

Football

Haaland hits 40th goal of the season

Related Stories

Lazio stay 2nd as virus affects Serie A

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard out after breaking ankle

I don’t want Liverpool to match my Invincibles: Arsene Wenger

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football