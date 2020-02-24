JDT unveil $67m stadium amid great fanfare

JDT's Sultan Ibrahim Stadium has a seating capacity of over 35,000.

Malaysian football giants Johor Darul Ta'zim unveiled their state-of-the-art Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in a glitzy ceremony on Saturday.

Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar officially launched the RM200 million (S$66.7m) arena, which has a seating capacity of over 35,000.

Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who owns JDT, hopes their new home in the Iskandar Puteri district will spur the Malaysian Super League and Malaysia Cup winners.

He said: "The last seven years have been great both on and off the field for JDT ... and the opening of the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium marks another milestone for the Southern Tigers squad."

The ceremony was enlivened by artistes such as British pop star Leona Lewis, followed by dazzling fireworks.

Plans for a training centre for all JDT teams - from the seniors to Under-12 team - are in the pipeline. Shopping outlets, merchandise stores and restaurants are also set to open soon.