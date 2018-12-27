Jeje hopes to fire India in Asian Cup in tandem with Chhetri

India forward Jeje Lalpekhlua believes his "telepathic understanding" with Sunil Chhetri up front will stand the team in good stead in their Asian Cup return after an eight-year hiatus.

Chhetri's tally of 65 goals from 103 international matches since his 2005 debut makes him India's most prolific striker.

But Stephen Constantine's team will also need Jeje to fire if they are to progress beyond the group stage in the Jan 5-Feb 1 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

"I played with Chhetri when I made my debut in 2011. Since then we have been playing together," the 27-year-old was quoted as saying in an All India Football Federation release on Tuesday.

"We work well together and complement each other's styles... We have a telepathic understanding on the pitch," he said.

India will kick off their Group A campaign against Thailand on Jan 6 before taking on hosts UAE on Jan 10 and Bahrain four days later.

Chhetri is the lone surviving member of the 2011 team who lost all three group games in Qatar, but Jeje insisted the team had made significant improvements since then.

"With every match, we have been getting better and have achieved a lot in between," he said.