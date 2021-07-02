Jeonbuk too strong in 9-0 win over Tampines Rovers

The gulf in class between Singapore's Tampines Rovers and South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors proved too wide last night, as Jeonbuk emerged 9-0 winners in an AFC Champions League Group H game at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

It was the Singaporean side's third straight defeat, after losing 2-0 and 1-0 to Japan's Gamba Osaka and Thai side Chiangrai United respectively.

Jeonbuk, who led 4-0 at half-time, took the lead after just five minutes through former Swansea winger Modou Barrow, who scored with a tap-in.

Brazilian forward Gustavo then scored a quickfire double before Kim Seung-dae made it four in the 35th minute.

Despite the commanding lead, the former Asian champions did not take their foot off the pedal in the second half.

Barrow bagged two more goals to complete his hat-trick, Gustavo scored two more to take his tally to four and substitute Stanislav Iljutcenko also added his name to the scoresheet.

Tampines face Jeonbuk again in the reverse fixture on Sunday, before wrapping up their campaign against Gamba (July 7) and Chiangrai (July 10).