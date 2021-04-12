Jesse Lingard-inspired West Ham beat Leicester to go fourth

Jesse Lingard fired West Ham United into fourth place in the English Premier League as the revitalised midfielder inspired a 3-2 win against Leicester City last night.

Lingard struck twice in the first half at the London Stadium to maintain his remarkable form since arriving on loan from Manchester United in the January transfer window.

epl WEST HAM UNITED LEICESTER CITY 3 2 (Jesse Lingard 29, 44, Jarrod Bowen 48) (Kelechi Iheanacho 70, 90+1)

The 28-year-old's career had stagnated at United, where he rarely featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But he has been reborn with West Ham, scoring eight times in nine appearances and earning a recall to the England team.

Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham's third after half-time as David Moyes' side climbed above Chelsea and Liverpool to reclaim fourth after being knocked down to sixth by their rivals' victories this weekend.

West Ham are one point ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea and two in front of Liverpool with seven games left for all three teams.

The Hammers haven't finished in the top four since 1985-86 when they came third.

Lingard volleyed home from the edge of the area in the 29th minute and he doubled the lead with a tap-in from Bowen's pass in the 44th minute.

Bowen bagged West Ham's third in the 48th minute with a simple finish from Tomas Soucek's pass.

Kelechi Iheanacho got one back for third-placed Leicester with a long-range drive in the 70th minute before setting up a nervy finish with a close-range effort in stoppage time.

Leicester were without James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Ayoze Perez, who breached coronavirus protocols and were left out by manager Brendan Rodgers.