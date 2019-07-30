Jiangsu Suning opt for Ivan Santini instead of Gareth Bale

Chinese state media proclaimed Gareth Bale's move to Jiangsu Suning cancelled, after the club signed Croat Ivan Santini yesterday.

The Chinese Super League limits the number of foreign players each team can have and Jiangsu reached their quota by signing the Anderlecht striker, Xinhua news agency said.

Like Real Madrid's Bale, Santini is 30 and an attacker, although he enjoys nothing like the profile or reputation of the pacey Welshman.

With the Chinese transfer window closing tomorrow, Jiangsu said: "(Santini) will greatly enrich the team's offensive tactics in the Chinese Super League."