Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink excited by Chelsea’s striking options

Ex-Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is enthused about his former team's options up front ahead of their English Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Frank Lampard has signed Timo Werner, who scored 34 goals for RB Leipzig last season, for £47.5 million (S$83.1m), with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud also competing to be Chelsea's main striker.

Hasselbaink, who twice won the EPL's Golden Boot, told Chelsea's website: "I'm excited for Chelsea and the strikers they have now. Tammy and Werner are both improving in different aspects of their play and their careers.

"Tammy (22) is young so he has things to learn and improve on but what I've been impressed with is his movement, which you could see got better throughout the last season...

"With Olivier Giroud behind him, Tammy has a great teacher. I was impressed with how he finished the season and Tammy can learn so much from him (Giroud), like how he holds up the ball...

"(Werner) has ice in his veins. He has so many of the natural qualities that you can't teach a striker, like that calm, killer instinct... He is a very, very good buy. Werner gives Chelsea an extra edge in front of goal now."