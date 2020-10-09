Joachim Loew annoyed after Germany thrice blow leads against Turkey

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he was "disappointed and annoyed", after his side let their lead slip three times during the 3-3 friendly draw with Turkey at the RheinEnergieStadion yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Julian Draxler, Florian Neuhaus and Luca Waldschmidt gave Die Mannschaft leads, only for Ozan Tufan, Efecan Karaca and Kenan Karaman to equalise, with the last leveller coming in the fourth minute of added time.

Germany also went ahead in their last two matches against Spain and Switzerland in September, but both times had to settle for a draw.

Said Loew: "It's hard to blame a team that hasn't played much together before. Nevertheless, this problem has been around for a while now.

"We were ahead three times and didn't win again. I'm disappointed and annoyed.

"There are several reasons. One is our chance conversion - they wouldn't have come back from being 3-1 down.

"You need to be able to deal with pressure while on the ball and not keep giving it away in easy situations.

"You need to receive the ball and be assertive with it. If you don't do some things well, you will concede goals.

"We can't let in a goal during this period. We will work on this when all the players are back. We need to speak about this."

Draxler seemed to agree, saying Germany "have to be more dominant".

He said: "We invited Turkey to score goals and again failed to hold on to victory.

"We have to be more dominant. It is disappointing because at the end, it is about winning and we did not succeed."

Germany, playing without Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig players who were rested and missing several more stars through illness and injury, face Ukraine on Sunday morning and Switzerland three days later in the Nations League.

Turkey play Russia on Monday morning and Serbia on Thursday morning in their Nations League matches.