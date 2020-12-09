Joachim Loew 'extremely disappointed' with German FA

Germany coach Joachim Loew on Monday launched a thinly veiled attack on the president of the German FA (DFB) amid the repercussions of last month's 6-0 drubbing by Spain.

Three weeks after Germany's heaviest defeat for 89 years, Loew said he was "extremely disappointed" that the DFB went public about a conversation he had with the governing body's president Fritz Keller.

"Things that are discussed internally should also remain internal," fumed Loew, who has a contract with the German FA until the 2022 World Cup.

"This has to do with trust and credibility. I was very annoyed that many things became public."

The debacle against Spain came two years after Germany's group-stage exit at the World Cup in Russia. Loew, 60, has faced huge criticism and calls to resign in the wake of Germany's latest set back.

He is still "seething" about the 6-0 drubbing and blames his team for abandoning the "tactical guidelines" he gave after going 1-0 down in Spain.

Loew was also irritated that a DFB press release in the wake of the Spain mauling stated he needed "an emotional distance" to process the defeat.