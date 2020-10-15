Joachim Loew under pressure after disappointing run of results

Joachim Loew's 14-year reign as Germany coach is under pressure after his side's run of poor results continued yesterday morning (Singapore time) as they had to come from two goals down to limp to a 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League.

Germany have drawn four of their last five games - surrendering the lead on three occasions - to leave them second in Nations League A, Group 4 behind Spain - who lost 1-0 to a depleted Ukraine yesterday morning.

Die Mannschaft squeezed past Ukraine 2-1 with a full-strength side in Kiev last Saturday and after a 3-3 friendly home draw against Turkey three days earlier, Loew's side were once again guilty of poor defending against the Swiss.

"Sure, when you concede three goals, the defence isn't good," admitted Toni Kroos, who was at fault for the second Swiss goal, after his 100th appearance for Germany.

The 60-year-old Loew has a contract until the 2022 World Cup.

However, his popularity among German fans has plummeted from the heights of winning the 2014 World Cup, especially after Germany's debacle at Russia 2018, when they failed to get out of their group.

The draw with the Swiss will only enhance the domestic criticism of Loew from key names within German football such as Lothar Matthaeus and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Dinamo Zagreb striker Mario Gavranovic scored goals either side of a deft chip by Remo Freuler as all three Swiss goals came from German mistakes.

Germany fought back at the RheinEnergieStadion with goals by Timo Werner, his Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry.

Said Loew: "It was a really intense game. Both sides kept pushing forward and attacked from the off... There were good things, but you could also see mistakes...