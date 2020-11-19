Joachim Loew will still be Germany's coach at Euro 2020: Bierhoff

Germany coach Joachim Loew came under fire after a 6-0 thrashing by Spain in their final Nations League group match yesterday morning (Singapore time), but national team director Oliver Bierhoff insisted that Loew is not in danger of losing his job.

Die Mannschaft suffered their worst defeat in a competitive game as Spain ran riot and a shell-shocked Loew was at a loss to explain his side's capitulation in Seville.

Germany have hit a rough patch this year, winning only three of their last eight matches, but Bierhoff stands by Loew.

When asked if the 60-year-old would remain the coach until next year's Euros, Bierhoff told ARD TV: "Absolutely, yes. This game changes nothing. We still trust Joachim Loew, no doubt about that."

After Germany's heaviest defeat since losing 6-0 to Austria in Berlin in 1931, Loew was left to lament their poor showing, saying: "Nothing worked."

Midfielder Toni Kroos said: "The Spanish team showed us at every turn how it's done - with and without the ball."

The Bild daily was blunt in its assessment, saying, "Loew should offer to resign", while other papers questioned if he was still the right man for the job, after 14 years in the hot seat.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, who won the 2014 World Cup under Loew, was horrified by the performance.

"It did not feel like a team - there were no commands in the German ranks", said the former midfielder, who now works as a media pundit.

The 36-year-old said Bayern Munich's Champions League-winning pair of Thomas Mueller, 31, and Jerome Boateng, 32, would be in his team if he were coach.

The veteran duo, along with defender Mats Hummels, 31, were told by Loew last year that their international careers were over.

Even captain Neuer, who also plays for Bayern, hinted the trio should return.

"I do not want to highlight any of the three named: all players could help us in principle, they have proven that often enough," the goalkeeper told Sport Bild magazine.