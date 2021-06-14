Football

Joao Cancelo out of Euro 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19

Joao Cancelo. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 14, 2021 06:00 am

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19, the European champions announced yesterday.

The Manchester City player, 27, will be replaced by Diogo Dalot ahead of their Group F opener against Hungary tomorrow .

Cancelo,who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, is "doing well" after being placed in isolation.

"In accordance with the Covid-19 protocol defined by Uefa before the Euro 2020 matches, all players and members of the entourage underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday," Portugal said in a statement.

"The results, with the exception of Cancelo, were negative."

Portugal Under-21 international Dalot, who went on loan to AC Milan from Manchester United last season, will join the team in Budapest. - REUTERS

