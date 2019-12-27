Joaquin extends Real Betis deal

Real Betis captain Joaquin, 38, has extended his deal with the Spanish club until 2021, adding that he's in his prime.

The former Spain winger, who became the oldest player to score a La Liga hat-trick during a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao earlier his month, added: "I still can go on for a while.

"I should keep enjoying and making the Beticos happy. I landed here 23 years ago and I will be here for another year."

Joaquin, who has scored six goals this season, has also played for Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina before rejoining Betis in 2015. Betis are 13th in La Liga, but only seven points behind sixth-placed Getafe.