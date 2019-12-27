Joaquin extends Real Betis deal
Real Betis captain Joaquin, 38, has extended his deal with the Spanish club until 2021, adding that he's in his prime.
The former Spain winger, who became the oldest player to score a La Liga hat-trick during a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao earlier his month, added: "I still can go on for a while.
"I should keep enjoying and making the Beticos happy. I landed here 23 years ago and I will be here for another year."
Joaquin, who has scored six goals this season, has also played for Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina before rejoining Betis in 2015. Betis are 13th in La Liga, but only seven points behind sixth-placed Getafe.
Medhi Benatia reunited with Mario Mandzukic
Former Juventus defender Medhi Benatia said he is looking forward to reuniting with ex-teammate Mario Mandzukic, after the Croatian striker joined Qatari side Al Duhail on a free transfer.
Benatia posted on Twitter: "Welcome Mario Mandzukic to Duhail and your new adventure in Qatar.
"We have already won many trophies together, and it's time to add more to the list... look forward to seeing you."
Mandzukic, 33, has not played for Juventus since Maurizio Sarri took over this season. Al Duhail's coach is Rui Faria, Jose Mourinho's former assistant.
Alan Pardew takes over at Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag
Former Newcastle United and West Ham United manager Alan Pardew has been appointed head coach of ADO Den Haag until the end of the season, the Dutch Eredivisie team announced.
Pardew, who has been out of a job since being sacked by West Bromwich Albion in April last year, has been tasked with getting Den Haag out of the relegation zone.
The struggling top-flight side are second from bottom after 18 games.
"The team are in a difficult phase, but we will do everything we can to turn the tide," the BBC quoted the 58-year-old Pardew as saying. - REUTERS
