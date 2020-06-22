Football

Joelinton ends goal drought as Newcastle overpower Sheffield United

Newcastle United striker Joelinton scoring against Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The goal is Joelinton's first in the English Premier League since August.PHOTO: AFP
Jun 22, 2020 12:16 am

Record signing Joelinton scored his first English Premier League goal since August as Newcastle United secured a convincing 3-0 win over 10-man Sheffield United on Sunday (June 21).

The Brazilian striker found the net from close range to round off a dominant display for Newcastle, who were playing their first game since the EPL restart.

Sheffield United did not create many opportunities at St James’ Park and were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when defender John Egan collected his second yellow card.

Egan, who was cautioned for clashing with Joelinton over an offside decision in the first half, brought down the Brazilian striker to receive his marching orders from referee David Coote.

Newcastle seized control of the contest in the 55th minute when midfielder Matt Ritchie’s cross from the left wing found Allan Saint-Maximin, whose low shot found the net.

Ritchie doubled Newcastle’s lead in the 69th minute with a swerving shot from the edge of the box, before Joelinton recorded only his second league goal of the campaign.

The result means Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United, who played out a goalless draw against Aston Villa in their first match back, remain seventh in the standings and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Meanwhile, Newcastle moved up to 12th spot with 38 points, 11 ahead of 18th-placed Bournemouth. – REUTERS

