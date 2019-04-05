John Aldridge: Liverpool are new masters of Fergie Time

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes Juergen Klopp's Liverpool have taken a leaf out of Sir Alex Ferguson's playbook at Manchester United.

The former Ireland striker says his former side have a similar "fear factor" to Fergie's title-winning teams, something that he believes the number of late winners they have scored is testament to.

The Reds scored a last-gasp winner against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, the third time they have done that in the English Premier League this season, more than any other team.

They have also repeated the trick in the Champions League, when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 via a Roberto Firmino injury-time winner.

Aldridge wrote in his Irish Independent column: "There was a fear factor associated with Alex Ferguson's title-winning Manchester United teams, and one key aspect of their success has crept into the current Liverpool side.

"You could see opponents visibly cracking when United pushed for late winners in what became known as 'Fergie Time', and that quality is now in evidence as Liverpool aim to end their long wait for a Premier League title...

"This Liverpool team have dug out so many victories in games when they have not been at their best this season...

"Once again, the decisive moment went in their favour as Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris spilled an easy save and another three points were put on the board."

Jamie Carragher said after the Spurs win that late goals could be a sign that this could finally be Liverpool's year.

However, in only five of the EPL's 26 seasons have the team with the most winning goals in the last five minutes gone on to lift the title.