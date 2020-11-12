Johor Darul Ta'zim out of Asian Champions League due to travel curbs
Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will not travel to Qatar for the resumption of the Asian Champions League after the team were refused permission to leave the country by government officials.
Border closures implemented by Malaysia in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus will not be lifted to permit the club to complete their commitments in the continental championship, which restarts next week in Doha.
JDT, who were grouped with Japan's Vissel Kobe as well as two-time winners Guangzhou Evergrande and Suwon Samsung Bluewings, confirmed they would respect the decision by the government, which has also caused the domestic Malaysia Cup tournament to be postponed. - REUTERS
