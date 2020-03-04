Johor's Southern Tigers stun Suwon Bluewings at their new den
Malaysian football giants Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) recorded a famous victory in the Asian Champions League at their new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium last night.
The Southern Tigers stunned Suwon Bluewings 2-1 to secure their first win in their Group G campaign this year.
Striker Diogo earned JDT a penalty when he was adjudged to have been tripped in the area by defender Min Sang Gi in the 12th minute, while latching on to Nazmi Faiz's through-ball.
JDT midfielder Gonzalo Cabrera made no mistake from the spot to spark wild celebrations among the 25,000 home fans.
But Suwon silenced them in the 51st minute, when midfielder Terry Antonis sent a curler past JDT goalkeeper Farizal Marlias.
JDT restored their advantage in the 73rd minute, with Nazmi this time crossing for centre-back Mauricio to head home.
The South Korean side were lacking match practice as the K-League was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. They had played only one competitive game this year - last month's 1-0 loss to Japan's Vissel Kobe, who had thrashed JDT 5-1.
This is JDT's second win at this stage of the competition. Last year, they beat Kashima Antlers 1-0, but finished bottom of their group.
Mikel Arteta's gamble pays off as Arsenal reach FA Cup q-finals
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he took a risk by making nine changes for their 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round, but insisted he had no choice because some of his stars were still reeling from their Europa League exit.
Arsenal reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, thanks to goals by Sokratis Papastathopoulos (45th minute) and Eddie Nketiah (51st) at Fratton Park yesterday morning (Singapore time).
It was a much-needed boost for Arsenal, who crashed out of the Europa League after losing to Olympiakos last Thursday. Having won the first leg 1-0, they lost 2-1 in extra time and were edged out on away goals.
"They fully deserve the chance and I know it is risky to play them in this competition but they are worth a risk," Arteta said of his young side, with only David Luiz and Bukayo Saka retaining their places. - AFP
