Join Beckham in a virtual taiji session

Interested in trying taiji together with former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham and posing him some questions after that?

You can do that at AIA Live in Singapore, an online health and wellness event on Oct 7 at 5pm.

Held in conjunction with World Mental Health Day, participants will get to join Beckham in a taiji masterclass to enhance their overall well-being before the 46-year-old answers some burning questions.

More information and registration details are available at http://bit.ly/AIALIVESG21