Jordan Henderson is Liverpool's latest injury worry

Liverpool's injury crisis continues to worsen ahead of their clash with English Premier League leaders Leicester City on Monday morning (Singapore time), with captain Jordan Henderson the latest to potentially miss out.

The Times reported that the 30-year-old is likely to miss the game with a groin injury suffered while on England duty.

Joe Gomez picked up a serious knee injury while training with England and could miss most of the season, with regular centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk already ruled out of the rest of the campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Joel Matip is the only fit senior centre-back with midfielder Fabinho - who has deputised in central defence - reportedly missing training yesterday as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

The Reds might have to turn to inexperienced defenders Nat Phillips, 23, or Rhys Williams, 19, who was withdrawn from the England Under-21 squad as a precaution over a hip issue.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is also a doubt with a calf injury. In midfield, Thiago Alcantara - who has a knee problem - also reportedly did not train yesterday, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains out with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, star attacker Mohamed Salah is still self-isolating in Egypt after testing positive for Covid-19.