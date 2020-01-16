Jordan Henderson, Lucy Bronze win England's Players of the Year awards
Jordan Henderson and Lucy Bronze have been named England's Players of the Year for 2019, the Football Association has said.
Liverpool captain Henderson secured the men's prize ahead of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane after lifting the Champions League trophy. The 29-year-old also helped England secure qualification for Euro 2020 and finish third at the inaugural Uefa Nations League.
Bronze, who won the women's award ahead of Ellen White and Beth Mead, helped Lyon to the Champions League title. The 28-year-old right-back won the Silver Ball at the World Cup, where England finished fourth. - REUTERS
