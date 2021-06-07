Football

Jordan Henderson plays first match since February as an England sub

Jordan Henderson (right) speaking with Jude Bellingham after coming on. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 07, 2021 06:00 am

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson played his first game since undergoing a groin surgery in February when he came on as a substitute in England's 1-0 friendly win over Romania this morning (Singapore time).

The 30-year-old midfielder, who replaced Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips at half-time, even missed a penalty as the Three Lions wrapped up their preparations for Euro 2020 with a slim victory at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who was handed the captain's armband with Harry Kane being rested, netted the winner from a 68th-minute spot-kick.

England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia on June 13, before meeting Scotland and Czech Republic in Group D.

Holland sweating over Matthijs de Ligt's injury
