Jordan Henderson plays first match since February as an England sub
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson played his first game since undergoing a groin surgery in February when he came on as a substitute in England's 1-0 friendly win over Romania this morning (Singapore time).
The 30-year-old midfielder, who replaced Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips at half-time, even missed a penalty as the Three Lions wrapped up their preparations for Euro 2020 with a slim victory at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who was handed the captain's armband with Harry Kane being rested, netted the winner from a 68th-minute spot-kick.
England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia on June 13, before meeting Scotland and Czech Republic in Group D.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now